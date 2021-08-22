Dr. Andrew Bazos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bazos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bazos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
Dr. Bazos works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoConnecticut10 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (860) 355-8000
-
2
WestSide Orthopedics244 W 54th St Fl 3 # 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-9282
-
3
SEP Orthopedics, PC73 Sand Pit Rd Ste 2, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 212-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
SEP Orthopedics, PC131 Kent Rd Ste 201 Bldg A, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (203) 212-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- New Milford Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Called for an appointment and was able to get one immediately even though they were in the process of moving in to a new office location. The meeting was short and sweet and to the point. I was very satisfied with the result and will always go back and/or recommend Dr. Bazos to any friends or relatives. We discussed all I needed to know, he answered all my questions and it was decided that I definitely do not need the surgery that I had scheduled with another physician. It was worth the 2 hour ride from New London to Danbury. Thank You Dr. Bazos.
About Dr. Andrew Bazos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1568551927
Education & Certifications
- NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
- Columbia Pres Hosp
- Columbia University School Of Public Health
- Yale University
- Harvard University
- Orthopedic Surgery
