Overview

Dr. Andrew Bazos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Bazos works at New Milford Orthopedic Assocs in Danbury, CT with other offices in New York, NY and New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.