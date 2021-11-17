Dr. Battiata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Battiata, MD
Dr. Andrew Battiata, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Lexington ENT & Allergy146 E Hospital Dr Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7530
Charleston ENT Associates2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
Palmetto ENT & Allergy3115 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 256-7076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 2801 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 256-7076
- Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Battiata is thorough with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Andrew Battiata, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
