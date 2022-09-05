Dr. Andrew Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Bates works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue205 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 815-3300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Bay Shore250 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 390-7100
Stony Brook Medical CenterNICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-0054
Stony Brook University Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Weight Loss Center23 S Howell Ave Ste D, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 444-2274
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew Bates took the time to explain my hernia surgery and made sure all my questions were answered about the surgery and recovery. This amazing surgeon is not only highly skilled and professional, but also has a kind and soothing bed side manner. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Bates, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487971164
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital - Advanced GI/Bariatric Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
- General Surgery
