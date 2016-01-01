Dr. Andrew Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Barton, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4703
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barton?
About Dr. Andrew Barton, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669477600
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.