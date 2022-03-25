Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD
Dr. Andrew Bartlett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Saint Vincent's Chilton.
Alabama Vision Center, LLC3928 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Directions (205) 592-3911
Alabama Vision Center, LLC7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 203, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 221-8200
Alabaster Office613 1st St N, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 620-2292
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been a patient of Dr Bartlett for a few years now. I see him every 4 months for Glaucoma and I am very pleased with him and he takes time to answer my questions.
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Eye Consultants of Atlanta
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Ophthalmology
