Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD
Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Vitreoretinal Associates1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 215-3850
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Prompt, Professional and Friendly!
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457350670
- U British Columbia
- U Tex/Hermann Eye Ctr
- St Marys Med Ctr/Uc San Francisco
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Barloon has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barloon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barloon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barloon.
