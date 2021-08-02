Overview

Dr. Andrew Barloon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Barloon works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.