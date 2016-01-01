See All Ophthalmologists in Rochester, MN
Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Barkmeier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Barkmeier works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905
    Mayo Psychiatry & Psychology Trtmt Ctr
    1216 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
  Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    About Dr. Andrew Barkmeier, MD

    Ophthalmology
    13 years of experience
    English
    1609074236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Barkmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Barkmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Barkmeier works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN.

    Dr. Barkmeier has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more.

    Dr. Barkmeier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

