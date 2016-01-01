Overview

Dr. Andrew Barkmeier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Barkmeier works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.