Dr. Andrew Barker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Barker, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita, KS and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Utica Park Clinic Pain Management8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 220, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-2791
Utica Park Clinic Pain Management10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 210, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 579-2791Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Really gets into the depth of your case. Explains everything works with what you prefer to do. Is very much an A1 Doctor in his vast knowledge. I was so very much impressed with everything he did . He did so much study on my case before I got there and my notes and summary were long detailed and he made me feel confident I would be well cared for. No rim shots here s full basket dunk.
About Dr. Andrew Barker, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083858138
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&m Scott And White Memorial Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita, KS
- Oklahoma Christian University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barker has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.