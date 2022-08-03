Overview

Dr. Andrew Barker, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita, KS and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Barker works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.