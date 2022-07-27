Dr. Andrew Banos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Banos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Banos, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Banos works at
Locations
-
1
Seacoast Orthopedic Asso.21 Highland Ave Ste 16, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Dr. Banos was for a tear in my Rotator Cuff and Bicep which required surgery. Very painful recovery but well worth it. During the course of my recovery, Dr. Banos did what I feel is most important in a Doctor- Patient relationship- he listened. He took the time to listen to what I was feeling, to assure me that I was making the progress expected at that point in time. He explained everything in terms I understood- not just long medical terms that didn't answer my questions. Recovering from a surgery like this has a huge impact on you physically but also emotionally. You no longer trust that you know your body and are afraid to do anything that will re-injure it. He never made me feel like I was weak or over-reacting. He encouraged me to follow the treatment plan and I would see some improvement every week. And he was right. 4 1/2 months later, I ended PT and feel stronger than ever. I have my life back- Priceless! A+ Doctor in my opinion.
About Dr. Andrew Banos, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154610384
Education & Certifications
- Birgham's & Womens Harvard U
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
