Dr. Andrew Bain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Bain works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.