Dr. Andrew Bain, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Bain works at
Locations
Roswell Park Cancer InstituteElm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Directions (716) 845-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
With a family history of pancreatic cancer I wanted to be proactive so as not to have the same problem. I was referred to Dr. Bain. Absolutely Best referral of my life! Dr. Bain and his staff have made my precautionary testing so easy and relaxed . Bedside manner is second to none and all of the staff make you feel so at ease. Thank you so much for making what could be a bad experience such a soothing process with little to no anxiety. Dr. Bain. You are the best !!
About Dr. Andrew Bain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174721302
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
