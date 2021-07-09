Overview

Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Dean A McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Dilation of Outflow Canal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.