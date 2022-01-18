Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Eye Specialists P A331 N Maitland Ave Ste B2, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 740-0331
-
2
Adventhealth Surgery Center Maitland790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 100, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 691-3331
-
3
Adventhealth Surgery Center Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 110, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5357
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aziz did a YAG procedure on my eye. A previous doctor did a bad job treating a condition such that I had no vision in my left eye. After Dr Aziz performed the YAG procedure I was able to see the same day. It was truly amazing. I also had extensive retina surgery by a retina specialist which left my eyes extremely dry. Dr Aziz did a punctal procedure that considerably improved my dry eye condition. He is very patient, kind, explains conditions and treatment well and extremely competent.
About Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215021050
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz speaks Arabic.
