Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Aziz works at Affiliated Eye Specialists in Maitland, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Eye Specialists P A
    331 N Maitland Ave Ste B2, Maitland, FL 32751
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Surgery Center Maitland
    790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 100, Maitland, FL 32751
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Surgery Center Altamonte Springs
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 110, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium Surgery
Floaters
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium Surgery

Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Tattooing
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 18, 2022
    Dr Aziz did a YAG procedure on my eye. A previous doctor did a bad job treating a condition such that I had no vision in my left eye. After Dr Aziz performed the YAG procedure I was able to see the same day. It was truly amazing. I also had extensive retina surgery by a retina specialist which left my eyes extremely dry. Dr Aziz did a punctal procedure that considerably improved my dry eye condition. He is very patient, kind, explains conditions and treatment well and extremely competent.
    GR — Jan 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1215021050
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

