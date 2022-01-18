Overview

Dr. Andrew Aziz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Aziz works at Affiliated Eye Specialists in Maitland, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.