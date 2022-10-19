Overview

Dr. Andrew Azer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Azer works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.