Dr. Andrew Azer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Azer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azer is very knowledgeable, compassionate, and professional. He made me feel very comfortable and went above and beyond to assure my well being at my visit. Dr. Azer took his time to explain everything and to answer all of my questions. I would highly recommend ,
About Dr. Andrew Azer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1235387507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Azer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.