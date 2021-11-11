Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
New England Orthopedic Specialists4 Centennial Dr Ste 201, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-4000
North Shore Medical Centerinc81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 741-1200
Hughston Clinic P.c.161 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36832 Directions (706) 494-3225
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Yes I certainly would and have recommended Dr. Ayers to other patients. He is a great doctor!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.