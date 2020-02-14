Overview

Dr. Andrew Averbach, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Averbach works at Ascension Saint Agnes Bariatric Surgery in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.