Dr. Andrew Atisha, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atisha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Atisha, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Atisha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Van Buren Twp, MI. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Dr. Atisha works at
Locations
-
1
The Lakes Dental Care6127 Rawsonville Rd Ste 118, Van Buren Twp, MI 48111 Directions (734) 361-3316
-
2
Brownstown Dental Care19249 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 228-4567Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atisha?
Very happy with the care and advice we received on our dental questions. Would recommend this dental office. Dr Andrew was very helpful making our decision's.. My husband and i would recommend The Lakes Dental Office for your dental care.
About Dr. Andrew Atisha, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1932581998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atisha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atisha accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atisha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atisha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atisha works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Atisha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atisha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atisha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atisha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.