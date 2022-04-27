Overview

Dr. Andrew Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Assenmacher works at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.