Ophthalmology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Antoszyk works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southpark Surgery Center LLC
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Statesville
    646 Hartness Rd, Statesville, NC 28677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 872-4108
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Retinal Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Treatment Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr. Antosyzk treated me for last 14 years for macula degeneration with eye injections every month. His expertise, care, and comforting demeanor has meant everything to me. His dedication to all efforts in retaining his patients eyesight is so appreciated as the risk of blindness is ever present. My procedures every month for 14 years were bearable knowing I was in competent, caring hands. I'm forever thankful to Dr. Antosyzk and his staff.
    Brenda Patterson — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD

    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427016443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Albany
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoszyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antoszyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antoszyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antoszyk has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antoszyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoszyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoszyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoszyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoszyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

