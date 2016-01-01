Dr. Andrew Alsentzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsentzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Alsentzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Alsentzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Alsentzer works at
Locations
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2106
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Alsentzer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsentzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alsentzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsentzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.