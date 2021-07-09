See All Gastroenterologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO

Gastroenterology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Alloy works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Voorhees at Evesham Road in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Gastroenterology - Voorhees at Evesham Road
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 110 Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 772-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO

  • Gastroenterology
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1275533036
Education & Certifications

  • Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
  • Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
  • Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

