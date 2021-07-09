Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Gastroenterology - Voorhees at Evesham Road2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 110 Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Alloy for seven years. He is very direct with his questions, but is also open to listening. He certainly knows what he’s doing, and I have always felt comfortable with his diagnoses.
About Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Dr. Alloy has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alloy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
