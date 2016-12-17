Overview

Dr. Andrew Adair, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Adair works at Henry Ford Macomb Family Medicine in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Chesterfield, MI and Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.