Dr. Andressa Borges, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andressa Borges, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Fed Do Espirito Santo Center Bio Vitoria Es Brazil and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Borges works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check insurance when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify insurance information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Borges was attentive to my issues and questions and gave me all the time I wanted for explanations. She made me feel very cared for and important.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andressa Borges, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1588699243
    Education & Certifications

    • St Francis Hospital
    • SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
    • SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
    • University Fed Do Espirito Santo Center Bio Vitoria Es Brazil
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • North Shore University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Borges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borges works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Borges’s profile.

    Dr. Borges has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Borges speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

