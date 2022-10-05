Dr. Andres Yarur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Yarur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Yarur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Yarur works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5814
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarur?
I don't believe in this anonymous Doctors reviews and rely on personal recommendations and their academic credentials but Yarur is such an astonishing doctor I wanted to leave a review. Sometimes people complain of absurd things or that parking wasn't good or medications were not covered by insurance, etc. People sometimes have really unrealistic expectations. Dr Yarur is smart, mixes the intellectual and compassionate characteristics a real physician will have. He has done multiple pivotal studies and being under the care of someone is constantly improving the science is spectacular. You know you are getting the most cutting edge care. My first consultation was at least an hour and I brought hundreds of pages of records. He took the time to review everything and talk to me. My case is very difficult and I know I won't be perfect in a month or two. But I am reassured I am getting the best care. Kudos to Cedars Sinai too.
About Dr. Andres Yarur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1558519256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarur works at
Dr. Yarur has seen patients for Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.