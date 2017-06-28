Dr. Andres Schanzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Schanzer, MD
Dr. Andres Schanzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the best endovascular surgeon in USA.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073594933
- Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard
- Uc Davis Med Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Schanzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schanzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schanzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schanzer has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schanzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schanzer speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.