Overview

Dr. Andres Schanzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Schanzer works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.