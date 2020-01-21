Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Sarraga works at
Locations
Braverman Eye Center1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 458-2112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Storch Sarraga Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 103, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been six months, since I decided to have eye lids surgery, both upper and lower lids, at the same time I also had “facial Fraxel “ which is a laser skin resurfacing. The results are exquisite,I look and feel fabulous. It was the best thing I ever done for myself, thanks to Dr. Sarraga and staff who were a major reason for my decision back in July 2019. Dr. Sarraga staff are the most friendly, accommodating, super professionals, they made me feel like I was royalty. As for Dr. Sarraga, who I feel is exceptionally brilliant, and is a skilled precise surgeon, super professional, love him, I am so happy with my results, and can’t thank him enough. I recommend Dr. Sarraga highly, for any procedures you require. He will bring the best in you. Thank you Dr. Sarraga and staff.
About Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmic Cons
- Umass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Loyola University Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarraga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarraga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarraga works at
Dr. Sarraga speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarraga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.