See All Plastic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Sarraga works at Braverman Eye Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Braverman Eye Center
    1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 458-2112
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Storch Sarraga Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 103, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sarraga?

    Jan 21, 2020
    It has been six months, since I decided to have eye lids surgery, both upper and lower lids, at the same time I also had “facial Fraxel “ which is a laser skin resurfacing. The results are exquisite,I look and feel fabulous. It was the best thing I ever done for myself, thanks to Dr. Sarraga and staff who were a major reason for my decision back in July 2019. Dr. Sarraga staff are the most friendly, accommodating, super professionals, they made me feel like I was royalty. As for Dr. Sarraga, who I feel is exceptionally brilliant, and is a skilled precise surgeon, super professional, love him, I am so happy with my results, and can’t thank him enough. I recommend Dr. Sarraga highly, for any procedures you require. He will bring the best in you. Thank you Dr. Sarraga and staff.
    — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sarraga to family and friends

    Dr. Sarraga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sarraga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD.

    About Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720280563
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ophthalmic Cons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarraga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarraga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.