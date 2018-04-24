Dr. Andres Roig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Roig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andres Roig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Gastro Health - Kendall at Baptist Medical Arts Building8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 306W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9966
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Excellent doctor, knowledgeable and caring. He is easy to talk to he listen to my concerns.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174700371
- U Tex SW, Dallas
- Ponce Sch of Med
Dr. Roig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roig has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.