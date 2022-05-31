Dr. Andres Redondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Redondo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Redondo, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Redondo works at
Locations
South Florida Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates3181 Coral Way Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 567-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment and always operates with the most rewarding emphasis in the patient’s health. Very understanding staff and support group. EXCELLENT DIAGNOSTIC EXPERIENCE.
About Dr. Andres Redondo, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558369165
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Redondo works at
