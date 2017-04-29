Dr. Andres Piatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Piatti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Piatti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Piatti works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St Fl 8, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2399
-
2
Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Piatti is an outstanding Professional best Doc I have ever met. He is smart, friendly, very accessible and has a great sense of humor.. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Andres Piatti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629289327
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hosp
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Universidad Nacional de Cordoba
