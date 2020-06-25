Dr. Andres Perez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Perez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andres Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 794-5308Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Kissimmee819 E Oak St Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 537-4720
Poinciana339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 240, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5309
Turkey Lake9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 794-5311MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
La atencion es muy cordial todas las asistentes son muy atentas . El Dr Perez es suave y rapido .
About Dr. Andres Perez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1437102654
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Coral Gables FL
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
