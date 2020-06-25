See All Podiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Andres Perez, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andres Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford
    7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5308
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Kissimmee
    819 E Oak St Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 537-4720
    Poinciana
    339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 240, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5309
    Turkey Lake
    9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5311
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2020
    La atencion es muy cordial todas las asistentes son muy atentas . El Dr Perez es suave y rapido .
— Jun 25, 2020
    — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andres Perez, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437102654
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami - Coral Gables FL
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Perez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

