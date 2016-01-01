Overview

Dr. Andres Pereira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pereira works at Dr Andres Miguel Pereira M.d.p.c. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.