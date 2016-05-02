Overview

Dr. Andres Pena, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Pena works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

