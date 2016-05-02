Dr. Andres Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Pena, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine.

Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best bed side manner I have seen . Listens well, compassionate. Punctual. Dr. Pena Help me feel that my symptoms were not psychological,but real. Gave advice on what cold be doen. And got me to a well qualified surgeon to discuss my needs and what to do next. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Andres Pena, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740352566
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
