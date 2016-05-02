See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Andres Pena, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andres Pena, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Pena works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2408
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Shoulder Dislocation
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Shoulder Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andres Pena, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740352566
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of California Davis
Medical Education
  • National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andres Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pena works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pena’s profile.

Dr. Pena has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

