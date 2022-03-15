Dr. Andres Peisajovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peisajovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Peisajovich, MD
Dr. Andres Peisajovich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Sandia Rheumatology LLC3820 Masthead St Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 205-1313
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing him for the last 18 mos for newly diagnosed gout. He has been very thorough in his exams, lab tracking and med follow-up. His manner if friendly, but very professional. He spends much time explaining diagnosis, current treatment and long term plans. I would gladly recommend him to others requiring care of rheumatologist.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689713679
- Rheumatology
Dr. Peisajovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peisajovich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peisajovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peisajovich has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peisajovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Peisajovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peisajovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peisajovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peisajovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.