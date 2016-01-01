Dr. Andres Palomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Palomo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres Palomo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Palomo works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Interventions7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 208, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 667-7220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andres Palomo, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1295730422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Palomo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palomo.
