Overview

Dr. Andres Orjuela, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Orjuela works at De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.