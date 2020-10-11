Dr. Avellaneda Ojeda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres Avellaneda Ojeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andres Avellaneda Ojeda, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Neuro Psychiatric Center Pharmacy1502 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 873-4900
Hes Help Me With My Addiction To Xanax / Detoxing
About Dr. Andres Avellaneda Ojeda, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
