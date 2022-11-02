Overview

Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela|Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. O'Daly works at Coastal Orthopedics in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.