Overview

Dr. Andres Morales, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Medical City Lewisville, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morales works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Sherman, TX with other offices in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.