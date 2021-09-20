See All Gastroenterologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Mogollon works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Framingham
    Gastro Health - Framingham
475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 620-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Marlborough Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Dr. Mogollon is great. He is personally very empathetic to my issues and he is comforting in his communications with me. He is an excellent practitioner, he has removed colon polyps from me and I trust him completely to treat my gastro issues. He is a gentleman and a professional.
    Thomas Witherby — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659595429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

