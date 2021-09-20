Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogollon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Mogollon works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Framingham475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Marlborough Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mogollon is great. He is personally very empathetic to my issues and he is comforting in his communications with me. He is an excellent practitioner, he has removed colon polyps from me and I trust him completely to treat my gastro issues. He is a gentleman and a professional.
About Dr. Andres Mogollon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Mogollon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogollon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogollon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogollon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogollon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mogollon speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogollon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogollon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogollon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogollon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.