Dr. Andres Madissoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Madissoo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
1
Associates Medical Pro Urlgy5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4D, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 458-6669
2
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc4211 Medical Center Dr Ste 211, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7900
3
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 4 4000 Medical Center Dr Ste 211, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-0210
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Madissoo for 2+ years. I have complete confidence in him and his staff. I would highly recommend him to any family and friends. He seems to genuinely care about me and is always attentive and courteous.
About Dr. Andres Madissoo, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770570517
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madissoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madissoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madissoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madissoo has seen patients for Epididymitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madissoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Madissoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madissoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madissoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madissoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.