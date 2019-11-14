Overview

Dr. Andres Madissoo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Madissoo works at Associates Medical Pro Urlgy in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY and Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.