Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque.



Dr. Lichtenberger works at Cano Health Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL, Aventura, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.