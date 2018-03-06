See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Psychiatry
Dr. Andres Huberman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Huberman works at Dr. Jonathan Trager's Office in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Andres Huberman MD-Psychiatric Services, Great Neck,NY
    29 Barstow Rd Ste 201, Great Neck, NY 11021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Substitution Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 06, 2018
    We have shared lots of clients over the years. I have always appreciated his expertise and insights. My clients always feel like he cares and knows what he's doing. He also often follows up with me and I with him.
    Dr. Torrisi in Plainview — Mar 06, 2018
    About Dr. Andres Huberman, MD

    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1063579043
    Education & Certifications

    North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
    North Shore U Hosp/Cornell U
    Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    U de Buenos Aires
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Huberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Huberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Huberman works at Dr. Jonathan Trager's Office in Great Neck, NY.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

