Dr. Andres Giron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Giron, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Giron works at
Locations
-
1
Ali Farrokh MD Inc.555 Marin St Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3821Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 12:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giron has been my Doctor for over 20 years. He's very professional, caring, and intelligent. I have breathing problems and prescribes the correct drugs so I can breath better. I would highly recommend him. The office staff is very caring and professional.
About Dr. Andres Giron, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1922027630
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Universidad De Buenos Aires
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giron accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giron works at
Dr. Giron has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Giron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giron.
