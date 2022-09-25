Overview

Dr. Andres Gelrud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Gelrud works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.