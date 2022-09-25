Dr. Andres Gelrud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Gelrud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Gelrud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Gelrud works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Kendall - Town & Country8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent !
About Dr. Andres Gelrud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelrud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelrud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelrud has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelrud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelrud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelrud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.