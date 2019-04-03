See All Hematologists in Birmingham, AL
Hematology
Dr. Andres Forero, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Forero works at UAB Center for Palliative & Supportive Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Uab Hospital Birmingham
    619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-6074

  • UAB Hospital

Breast Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Breast Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 03, 2019
    I was so blessed to have Dr. Forero as my doctor. I was dx at 37 with triple positive breast cancer. I went to him as a second opinion and immediately knew I wanted him to be my oncologist. He is such a positive uplifting presence as was so comforting and even supported me in not choosing recon. He is so dedicated to finding a cure that he's now in genetic research. I miss him all of the time. I am so thankful he was my doctor during my fight for cancer.
    • Hematology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265476352
    Dr. Andres Forero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forero accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Forero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forero works at UAB Center for Palliative & Supportive Care in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Forero’s profile.

    Dr. Forero has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Forero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

