Dr. Andres Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 309, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7631
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
Doctor flores is one of the best doctors in El Paso. I’m very impressed with the level of professionalism he has with his patients. He never fails to answer all my questions and to address my concerns. Absolutely the best
About Dr. Andres Flores, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1205243912
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hosp Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.