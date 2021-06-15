Overview

Dr. Andres Ferber, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad de la Republica del Uruguay Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ferber works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

