Dr. Andres Ferber, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres Ferber, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad de la Republica del Uruguay Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Dr. Ferber was my Dr. when I first got multiple myeloma, then he left Jefferson for Camden. I see he is recently back at Jefferson. Wish him well!
About Dr. Andres Ferber, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Artiguas Hospital
- Universidad de la Republica del Uruguay Facultad de Medicina
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferber has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferber speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.