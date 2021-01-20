Dr. Andres Donado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Donado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Donado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Donado works at
Locations
Robert E Beeson MD PA3333 Bayshore Blvd Ste 330, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (832) 649-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andres Donado, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Universidad Del Norte
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donado has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donado speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.