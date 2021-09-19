Dr. Andres De La Llana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Llana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres De La Llana, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres De La Llana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Andres A. De La Llana MD Inc.15982 Quantico Rd Ste C, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 646-9010
Barstow Community Health Center750 E Main St, Barstow, CA 92311 Directions (442) 347-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will forever be grateful for this Dr. He is an angel sent from above. He goes on and beyond for his patients. He cares and treats everyone the same. He saved my sisters life and I forever be grateful for him. He is the best doctor In The high Desert hands down. If you're looking for a doctor with compassion and dedication this is your Doctor. His wife works with him and she is the sweetest lady you'll meet. This office is 5 starts overall.
About Dr. Andres De La Llana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1497802094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Llana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Llana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Llana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Llana speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Llana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Llana.
