Dr. Andres Bhatia, MD
Dr. Andres Bhatia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Gainesville Cancer Center6420 W NEWBERRY RD, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 332-3900
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excelente doctor y ser humano, muy capaz y dedicado, siempre con una sonrisa característica y bien explícito. Cuando el doctor te habla vas descubriendo los vastos conocimientos y te te sientes confiado en sus manos. Gracias Dr.
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1700872710
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.