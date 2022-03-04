Overview

Dr. Andres Betts, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.



Dr. Betts works at Dr. Elvira Klause MD in San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.